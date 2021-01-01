https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3796995Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextIce cream template psd with pink frosting texture for social mediaMorePremiumID : 3796995View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 18.39 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 18.39 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontDownload AllIce cream template psd with pink frosting texture for social mediaMore