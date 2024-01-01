rawpixel
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
3797043

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The Hop Night Club sign, York, Pennsylvania (1989) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

