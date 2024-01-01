rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797044
Italian restaurant (DesignStudio), Amado, Arizona (1991) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Italian restaurant (DesignStudio), Amado, Arizona (1991) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3797044

View CC0 License

Italian restaurant (DesignStudio), Amado, Arizona (1991) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More