https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797044Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextItalian restaurant (DesignStudio), Amado, Arizona (1991) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3797044View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2331 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4802 x 3198 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4802 x 3198 px | 300 dpi | 87.91 MBFree DownloadItalian restaurant (DesignStudio), Amado, Arizona (1991) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More