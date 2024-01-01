rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797045
Drive Inn ice cream sign, Rt. 54B, Eldon, Missouri (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Drive Inn ice cream sign, Rt. 54B, Eldon, Missouri (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3797045

View CC0 License

Drive Inn ice cream sign, Rt. 54B, Eldon, Missouri (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More