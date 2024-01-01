rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797048
Twist Cone ice cream sign, Route 281, Aberdeen, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies.…
Twist Cone ice cream sign, Route 281, Aberdeen, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3797048

View CC0 License

