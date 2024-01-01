rawpixel
Stamie's Beachwear Jantzen sign, Ocean Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida (1990) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

3797052

