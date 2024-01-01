https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797053Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGile & Son Mobil Gasoline sign, Main Street, Delhi, New York (1976) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3797053View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 792 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2310 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4814 x 3177 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4814 x 3177 px | 300 dpi | 87.55 MBFree DownloadGile & Son Mobil Gasoline sign, Main Street, Delhi, New York (1976) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More