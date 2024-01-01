rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797053
Gile & Son Mobil Gasoline sign, Main Street, Delhi, New York (1976) photography in high resolution by John Margolies.
Gile & Son Mobil Gasoline sign, Main Street, Delhi, New York (1976) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
3797053

View CC0 License

