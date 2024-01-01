https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797054Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTeepee Sitting Bull Crystal Cave, Rapid City, South Dakota (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3797054View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 805 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2349 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3216 x 4792 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3216 x 4792 px | 300 dpi | 88.22 MBFree DownloadTeepee Sitting Bull Crystal Cave, Rapid City, South Dakota (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More