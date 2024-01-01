rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Teepee Sitting Bull Crystal Cave, Rapid City, South Dakota (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3797054

View CC0 License

