https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797056Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJet Boat sign, Route 12, Clarkson, Washington (2004) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3797056View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2330 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4804 x 3198 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4804 x 3198 px | 300 dpi | 87.94 MBFree DownloadJet Boat sign, Route 12, Clarkson, Washington (2004) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More