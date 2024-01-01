rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797108
Three birds: a Long-tailed Tit, a Blue Tit and a Great Gray Shrike or Great Shrike (1756) painting in high resolution by…
Three birds: a Long-tailed Tit, a Blue Tit and a Great Gray Shrike or Great Shrike (1756) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
3797108

