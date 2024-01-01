rawpixel
Two birds: a blue jay and a purple-breasted cotinga (1760) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3797109

View CC0 License

