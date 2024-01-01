rawpixel
Pegasus statue detail, Fantasy mini golf, Route 441, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (1992) photography in high resolution by John…
Pegasus statue detail, Fantasy mini golf, Route 441, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (1992) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3797137

View CC0 License

