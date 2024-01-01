https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797141Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextSinclair gasoline sign, Route 61, La Place, Louisiana (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3797141View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 808 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2357 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4840 x 3260 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4840 x 3260 px | 300 dpi | 90.32 MBFree DownloadSinclair gasoline sign, Route 61, La Place, Louisiana (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More