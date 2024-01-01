rawpixel
Bone fence, Bedrock City, Rts. 64 and 180, Valle, Arizona (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
3797142

