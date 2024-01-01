rawpixel
Dependable Used Cars sign, Division Street, Grand Rapids, Michigan (1982) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
3797144

View CC0 License

