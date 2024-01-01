rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797146
Terrace Drive-In Theater, Terrace Way, Bakersfield, California (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies.…
Edit Mockup
Save
Custom Text

Terrace Drive-In Theater, Terrace Way, Bakersfield, California (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3797146

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Terrace Drive-In Theater, Terrace Way, Bakersfield, California (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More