https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797413
Tejon Theater, Bakersfield, California (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…
Tejon Theater, Bakersfield, California (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3797413

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

