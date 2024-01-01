rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797416
Spindle Dust In, Berwyn, Illinois (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
3797416

View CC0 License

