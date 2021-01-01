https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797418Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlack Friday sale template psd set for social media storiesMorePremiumID : 3797418View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2927 x 2500 px | 300 dpi | 73.77 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1025 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2927 x 2500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontBlack Friday sale template psd set for social media storiesMore