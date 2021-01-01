rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797452
Black Friday sale template vector for social media story
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Black Friday sale template vector for social media story

More
Premium
ID : 
3797452

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Cardo by David Perry
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Black Friday sale template vector for social media story

More