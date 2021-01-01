https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797454Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFashion and shopping template vector for social media MorePremiumID : 3797454View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 20.81 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 20.81 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontFashion and shopping template vector for social media More