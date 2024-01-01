rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797795
Three Birds: a Kingfisher, a Prince von Wied's Toucan and an sparrow (ca. 1720–1792) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3797795

View CC0 License

Three Birds: a Kingfisher, a Prince von Wied's Toucan and an sparrow (ca. 1720–1792) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

