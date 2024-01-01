https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797810Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextResting hunter with musket and partridge by a tree (1775) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3797810View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 937 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2732 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4070 x 5214 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4070 x 5214 px | 300 dpi | 121.47 MBFree DownloadResting hunter with musket and partridge by a tree (1775) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More