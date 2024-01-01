https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797814Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDistel (ca. 1725–1792) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3797814View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 784 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2287 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3257 x 4985 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3257 x 4985 px | 300 dpi | 92.94 MBFree DownloadDistel (ca. 1725–1792) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More