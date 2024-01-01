https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3798213Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShepherdess with goats in a landscape with a lake (1781) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3798213View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 978 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2852 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4727 x 3852 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4727 x 3852 px | 300 dpi | 104.23 MBFree DownloadShepherdess with goats in a landscape with a lake (1781) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More