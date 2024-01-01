rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3798214
Peasant woman and farmer with child in a landscape with cattle (1720&ndash;1792) painting in high resolution by Aert…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Peasant woman and farmer with child in a landscape with cattle (1720–1792) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3798214

View CC0 License

Peasant woman and farmer with child in a landscape with cattle (1720–1792) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More