https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3798216Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe castle Ter Hooge on Walcheren (1755) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3798216View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 711 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2075 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5830 x 3456 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5830 x 3456 px | 300 dpi | 115.33 MBFree DownloadThe castle Ter Hooge on Walcheren (1755) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More