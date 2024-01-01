https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3798220Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Yellow-wattled Lapwing (ca. 1720–1792) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3798220View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 953 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2779 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4060 x 5113 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4060 x 5113 px | 300 dpi | 118.82 MBFree DownloadA Yellow-wattled Lapwing (ca. 1720–1792) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More