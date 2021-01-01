https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3798541Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAutumn season quote template vector set for posterMorePremiumID : 3798541View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 37.07 MBVectors can scale to any size.A4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2459 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3505 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllAutumn season quote template vector set for posterMore