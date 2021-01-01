https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799006Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFall sell template psd for social media postMorePremiumID : 3799006View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 4501 x 4501 px | 300 dpi | 163.17 MBFacebook Post PSD 4501 x 4501 px | 300 dpi | 163.17 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllFall sell template psd for social media postMore