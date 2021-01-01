https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799035Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAutumn season quote template psd set for posterMorePremiumID : 3799035View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5026 x 3522 px | 300 dpi | 227.5 MBA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2458 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5026 x 3522 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllAutumn season quote template psd set for posterMore