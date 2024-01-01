https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799237Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTeapot Dome gas station, Zillah, Washington (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3799237View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2330 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4859 x 3235 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4859 x 3235 px | 300 dpi | 89.97 MBFree DownloadTeapot Dome gas station, Zillah, Washington (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More