rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799239
Harold's Auto Center, horizontal view, Sinclair gas station, Route 19, Spring Hill, Florida (1979) photography in high…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Harold's Auto Center, horizontal view, Sinclair gas station, Route 19, Spring Hill, Florida (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3799239

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Harold's Auto Center, horizontal view, Sinclair gas station, Route 19, Spring Hill, Florida (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More