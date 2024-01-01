https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799246Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGolden Eagle gas pumps, 8th & Market Streets, San Diego, California (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3799246View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 807 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2354 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4865 x 3272 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 807 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4865 x 3272 px | 300 dpi | 91.11 MBFree DownloadGolden Eagle gas pumps, 8th & Market Streets, San Diego, California (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More