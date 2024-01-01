rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799252
The Hungry Hobo, Ferry Street, Metropolis, Illinois (1993) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Hungry Hobo, Ferry Street, Metropolis, Illinois (1993) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3799252

View CC0 License

The Hungry Hobo, Ferry Street, Metropolis, Illinois (1993) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More