Old oil dispensers, Union Oil, Sawtelle near Mississippi, West Los Angeles, California (1977) photography in high resolution…
Old oil dispensers, Union Oil, Sawtelle near Mississippi, West Los Angeles, California (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

