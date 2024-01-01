rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799296
Restaurant detail, Bedrock City, Rts. 64 and 180, Valle, Arizona (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Restaurant detail, Bedrock City, Rts. 64 and 180, Valle, Arizona (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3799296

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Restaurant detail, Bedrock City, Rts. 64 and 180, Valle, Arizona (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More