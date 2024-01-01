https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799301Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGiant pike side view, Fishing Hall of Fame, Hayward, Wisconsin, Hayward, Wisconsin (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3799301View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 802 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2338 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4823 x 3222 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 802 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4823 x 3222 px | 300 dpi | 88.95 MBFree DownloadGiant pike side view, Fishing Hall of Fame, Hayward, Wisconsin, Hayward, Wisconsin (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More