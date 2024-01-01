rawpixel
Storefront, Mail Pouch Barn, Route 30, Riceland, Ohio (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3799354

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

