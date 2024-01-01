rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3799888

View CC0 License

Grossinger's corridor, Liberty, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

