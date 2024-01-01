rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
McDonald's Restaurant sign, 71st Street and Amsterdam Avenue, New York, New York (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3799966

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

