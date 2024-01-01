rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800130
Drive-in Theater, Route 129, Warner Robins, Georgia (1982) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Drive-in Theater, Route 129, Warner Robins, Georgia (1982) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3800130

View CC0 License

Drive-in Theater, Route 129, Warner Robins, Georgia (1982) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

More