https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800132Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNorth Land Drive-in Theater, Dort Highway, Flint, Michigan (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3800132View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 837 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2441 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5233 x 3650 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5233 x 3650 px | 300 dpi | 109.34 MBFree DownloadNorth Land Drive-in Theater, Dort Highway, Flint, Michigan (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. More