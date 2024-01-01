rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800135
Barber sign (manufactured by the Marvy Company), University Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota (1984) photography in high…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Barber sign (manufactured by the Marvy Company), University Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3800135

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Barber sign (manufactured by the Marvy Company), University Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

More