https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800272Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOwl detail, Sir Goony mini golf, Chattanooga, Tennessee (1986) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3800272View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 829 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2419 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3625 x 5245 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3625 x 5245 px | 300 dpi | 108.84 MBFree DownloadOwl detail, Sir Goony mini golf, Chattanooga, Tennessee (1986) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. More