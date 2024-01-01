rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800272
Owl detail, Sir Goony mini golf, Chattanooga, Tennessee (1986) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original…
Owl detail, Sir Goony mini golf, Chattanooga, Tennessee (1986) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3800272

View CC0 License

