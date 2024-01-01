https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800322Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStorybook Land Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3800322View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 824 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2402 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3655 x 5325 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3655 x 5325 px | 300 dpi | 111.42 MBFree DownloadStorybook Land Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. More