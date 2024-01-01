rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800322
Storybook Land Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Storybook Land Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3800322

View CC0 License

Storybook Land Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

More