https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800353
Day's Cottages, North Truro, Massachusetts (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.
Day's Cottages, North Truro, Massachusetts (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3800353

View CC0 License

Day's Cottages, North Truro, Massachusetts (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

