https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800580
Carousel, Asbury Park, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3800580

View CC0 License

