https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800599Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDisco star ride, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3800599View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 819 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2389 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5245 x 3580 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5245 x 3580 px | 300 dpi | 107.49 MBFree DownloadDisco star ride, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. More