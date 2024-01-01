https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800612Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJohn Boyd, Beach Captain, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3800612View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4977 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3619 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3761 x 5336 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4977 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3619 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3761 x 5336 px | 300 dpi | 114.89 MBFree DownloadJohn Boyd, Beach Captain, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. More